Four ‘American Idol’ Contestants Battle It Out for Two Remaining Top 30 Spots in Hollywood Week Shocker

Four American Idol contestants had to battle extra hard to make it into the Top 30. On the season’s final Hollywood Week episode, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood were tasked with making the biggest cut in the show’s history, cutting the pool down from 127 to 30.

Videos by American Songwriter

After the Hollywood Week performances, 60 singers made it through to the Golden Room, where they had to wait to find out if they’d make the next cut.

“There are people that are really good that we’re having to send home,” Underwood said. “It’s a big cut. Hopefully we’re making the right decisions.”

The judges were confident about 28 of their choices, but couldn’t decided between four contestants for two remaining spots. Given that, the judges opted to have sing offs to decided who would make it through.

Jayson Garner and Michael Garner—two unrelated, teenage country singers who happened to have the same last name—were the first duo announced. The Garners both had a similar style, so much so that they both sang songs by The Red Clay Strays for their audition.

To try and earn his spot, Jayson performed Elvis Presley’s “That’s All Right.” Afterwards, Michael sang Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.” While both teens performed well under pressure, the judges still had to make a decision.

“I want to stress to you guys both, you are both very talented young men,” Bryan told them. “We’ve put you in a tough situation to duke it out like this.”

At the end of the day, the judges picked Michael to move on the competition.

“I prayed about everything and God showed me the light,” he said. “I made it into the Top 30.”

American Idol Judges Make Another Tough Call

The second sing off was between Mary Jo Young and Chloe Lauren. The former artist returned to the show after a past attempt at the competition, while the latter is a single mom who battled imposter syndrome to vie for her shot.

Both Young and Lauren, who became friends on the show, acknowledged that they have similar vocal styles and understood why they were put up against each other.

Lauren went first, performing Sienna Spiro’s “You Stole the Show.” She was followed by Young, who sang Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” a cappella.

“You both just proved why you’re here and why you made it this far,” Underwood told the women, before she and the other judges deliberated.

The trio went back and forth over who had the confidence and the talent to make it on. Ultimately, they decided that Lauren was the way to go.

“I’m just really excited and thankful that I get to be here,” Lauren said. “I don’t even have the words. I can’t fathom what just happened. But I think today proved that I can push myself.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Connie Chornuk