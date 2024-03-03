3 Fascinating Facts About ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is hard to miss these days. The five-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will embark on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour this spring. Until then, viewers can catch him as a judge on “American Idol.” Here are three facts you may not have known about Luke Bryan.

He Has a Tattoo in An… Unmentionable Place, According to Jason Aldean

Bryan and fellow country star Jason Aldean are famously close. Like… really close. According to Aldean, Bryan has college sweetheart Caroline’s initials tattooed on his rear end.

And how does Aldean know? “I’ve seen it,” the “She’s Country” singer said. “That sounds kind of weird, but I’ve seen it.”

Bryan copped to the tattoo during an interview with Extra TV. “Well, she started the trend. She put my initials on her butt,” the country singer said. “I actually did it because she said I would never do something that renegade.”

He Grew Up on a Peanut Farm

Bryan’s dad owned a peanut mill in southern Georgia, which meant 20-hour days for the young Bryan during the late summer harvest. (Fun fact: His dad’s profession is also where his fan club, “The Nut House,” gets its name.

The country superstar recounted to Farm Progress helping pull from 40 to 60 peanut wagons into the mill every night, then spending all night getting them through the dryer.

Country music fans may have that peanut mill to thank for the “What Makes You Country” star’s illustrious career. Bryan said in a recent “American Idol” promo that those 20-hour days taught him the value of hard work — maybe too well.

“I learned that I got to go be a musician, because this is too hard,” Bryan said with a laugh.

Luke Bryan Took In His Nieces and Nephews

You couldn’t tell from his megawatt grin, but Bryan has battled a fair amount of personal tragedy in his 47 years. His plans to move to Nashville in pursuit of a country career were originally derailed when his older brother, Chris, was killed in a car accident.

In 2007, Bryan’s sister Kelly died unexpectedly at age 39. When her husband Ben died seven years later, the superstar took their three children in as his own. The “Kill the Lights” singer even brought his nephew, Til, onstage during a recent Vegas show. And we hear Til gave Uncle Luke a run for his money in the singing and shaking department.

Featured image by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic,)