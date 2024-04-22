Luke Bryan Kicks off ‘American Idol’ With Rousing Performance of John Mellencamp Classic

American Idol viewers love judge Luke Bryan for the down-home charm and exuberant antics he brings to the show. But the “Crash My Party” artist is first and foremost a country singer, and he proved that during Sunday’s (April 21) episode of the show. This episode of Idol revolved around the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 inductees. Bryan opened the show with a rousing tribute to 2008 inductee John Mellencamp.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Luke Bryan’s ‘American Idol’ Season 22 Finale Prediction Is In]

Luke Bryan Channels John Mellencamp

Typically, Bryan is behind the podium critiquing the American Idol hopefuls’ performances. During this episode, he stepped out from behind the podium and grabbed the microphone for a rousing performance of “Small Town.” The 1985 track, off Mellencamp’s eighth album Scarecrow, sings the praises of staying close to home.

Hitting the stage tonight on #idol for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night! Y’all tune in. @AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/R7A1RSd8Dn — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 21, 2024

It wasn’t Bryan’s first time to cover the Mellencamp tune. He joined Darius Rucker at 2020’s CMA Best of Fest in a duet of the song.

See Bryan Slip on a Fan’s Cellphone

As one fan pointed out, the Idol stage wasn’t the only one Bryan has been hitting lately. He may have killed it with his performance on American Idol. However, country music’s five-time Entertainer of the Year crashed and burned during a recent performance — literally.

The “Drink a Beer” singer took a hard fall onstage during his Saturday (April 20) set at Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

Undaunted, Bryan sat up with a grin. The country star held up the (presumably) offending cell phone.

“Hold up,” he asked the crowd. “Did anybody get that?”

Next, Bryan tossed the phone to a fan in the crowd. “It’s okay,” the “Play It Again” singer said reassuringly. “My lawyer will be calling,” he jokingly added.

Bryan then turned back to another fan offering up their cell phone footage. “I gotta see it,” he said, leaning in for a closer look.

“Oh, you’re Snapchatting!” Bryan exclaimed. “You can’t Snapchat this s***.”

The American Idol judge then proceeded to hold up the phone and zoom in on the footage for the crowd. “Hey, I need some viral,” Bryan said. “This is viral, all right? This is viral.”

Featured photo via Instagram