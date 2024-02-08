Toby Keith’s Philanthropic Works Left Behind a Legacy That Is Bigger Than Country Music

Toby Keith passed away Monday night (February 5) and it shocked the country music world. Many fans and fellow artists alike shared their thoughts and memories of the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer. Most of those memories included his music or his outspoken patriotism. However, there was much more to Keith than that. He was also a generous philanthropist who cared deeply about his community and a devoted family man. In short, he used the platform his fame gave him to do good for those who needed it most.

Videos by American Songwriter

Keith became one of country music’s biggest names in the early ‘90s. He consistently released hits throughout the rest of his career. However, he never forgot where he came from. His roots in his home state of Oklahoma ran deep. As a result, he did what he could to help those in the Sooner State who needed it most. From benefit concerts to a charitable foundation to help kids who are fighting cancer, and more, he was always ready to lend a helping hand.

[RELATED: Stephen Colbert Delivers Touching Tribute to Unlikely Friend Toby Keith; Recalls Memorable First Interaction]

The 2013 Moore, Oklahoma Tornado Benefit Concert

When people outside of Oklahoma think about the state, a few things probably come time mind. Tornadoes are likely high on that list. The state regularly experiences devastating severe weather. In 2013, an EF-5 tornado ripped through the town of Moore, Oklahoma, leaving a two-mile-wide swath of destruction in its wake. It injured hundreds and killed 24 people including children who were inside a school that collapsed under bombardment from the storm.

Keith grew up in Moore and wanted to do what he could to help out. So, he gathered some of his most famous friends and put on a benefit concert. The lineup included Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Willie Nelson, Ronnie Dunn, and many more, according to a local Fox affiliate.

[RELATED: The Embarrassing Dancefloor Rejection Behind Toby Keith’s Debut Single and First No. 1 “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” ]

“I’ve got lots of family and friends who were directly affected. I know these folks and they’re resilient, but we’re going to keep helping them any way we can,” Keith said at the time. “I’m proud to get together with some others from around here who are just as committed as I am to supporting these communities.”

The benefit raised $1.5 million for the United Way of Oklahoma.

The Toby Keith Foundation

The country star founded the Toby Keith Foundation in 2006 to help kids in Oklahoma who are battling cancer. The foundation’s stated mission is “to encourage the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients and to support the OK Kids Korral.”

In 2014, the foundation opened the abovementioned OK Kids Korral, a no-cost housing solution for the families of pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment at the OU Medical Center, Stephenson Cancer Center, and other nearby facilities.

“There is no greater gift than keeping families strong and together during a difficult time. If we can alleviate stress on a family, encourage a brother or sister, and comfort a sick child, then we will make a difference in the fight against cancer,” the website states.

A Community-Minded Family Man

Keith married his wife, Tricia Lucus in 1984. They would have celebrated 40 years of marriage later this year. He was also the father to three children—Shelley Coval Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen Keith. Rowland was Lucus’ daughter from a previous relationship and Keith adopted her after tying the knot with Lucus. The couple also shares three grandchildren.

[RELATED” Toby Keith’s Kids and Family: Meet the Country Legend & Proud Father’s 3 Children]

After Keith’s passing, many Oklahomans flocked to his I Love This Bar & Grill in Oklahoma City to pay tribute to him. Local news station, News 9 was on the scene to speak with those who knew the country star as well as those who only met him in passing. In the news segment below, many who knew him say he was a loving husband who doted upon his kids and grandkids.

Additionally, Keith coached his son’s football team in 2011. On the field, he wasn’t one of the biggest stars in country music, he was just the coach who helped inspire and guide the young men on the field.

Toby Keith’s Lasting Legacy

Fans and detractors alike will remember Keith as a country singer. Fans will look back on his biggest hits and their favorite songs. Detractors will focus solely on his more controversial moments. However, there are plenty of people, especially Oklahomans, who will remember him as a good ol’ boy who never got above his raising and was willing to help when they needed it most. That’s a legacy all people can aspire to leave behind.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia