Watch Lainey Wilson Join The Rolling Stones to Perform the Band’s Country-Rock Classic “Dead Flowers”

The Rolling Stones played their second of two scheduled concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, June 30, and the show featured a couple of surprises. Top of that list was a guest appearance by the event’s support act, country star Lainey Wilson, who joined the rock legends for a version of their 1971 country-rock classic “Dead Flowers.”

Videos by American Songwriter

As seen in fan-shot video, Wilson stepped up next to frontman Mick Jagger after she was introduced and he patted her on the back and asked her, “What are we gonna do?”

[Buy Rolling Stones Concert Tickets]

“Some ‘Dead Flowers’?” Lainey responded, to which Mick replied, “‘Dead Flowers’ it is.”

Jagger then strapped on an acoustic guitar and put on a cowboy hat before the band kicked into the tune. Wilson started out harmonizing with Jagger, and guitarist Keith Richards also joined in on backing vocals during the choruses.

Lainey then took over lead for the second verse before going back to harmonizing with Jagger for the remainder of the tune.

[RELATED: Ronnie Wood and His Twin Daughters Make Adorable One-of-a-Kind Setlist for Rolling Stones Chicago Show]

This marked the second time during their Hackney Diamonds tour that The Rolling Stones invited an opening act to sing “Dead Flowers” with them. At their June 3 concert in Orlando, Florida, country artist Tyler Childers hit the stage with the band to play the song.

The Stones’ concert on Sunday also featured the tour debut of “Before They Make Me Run,” a tune from the band’s classic 1978 album Some Girls that’s sung by Richards.

Rolling Stones’ Post-Show Message

After the concert, The Rolling Stones posted a message on their social media pages featuring a series of photos from the show. They included pics of fans who attended the concert, photos of the band onstage, and a snapshot of the setlist.

Accompanying the photos was a message that read, “Another incredible night in Chicago, thank you! And special thanks to @laineywilson for joining on Dead Flowers.”

The Rolling Stones’ first 2024 show at Soldier Field in Chicago took place on Thursday, June 27.

Lainey Wilson’s Pre-Concert Social Media Post

Prior to Sunday’s show, Wilson posted a video clip on her socials taken during her soundcheck at Soldier Field. The clip showed Lainey clogging onstage while her band played “Ghost Riders in the Sky.” The video featured an on-screen note that said, “When ya get to open for The Rolling Stones.”

[Buy Lainey Wilson Concert Tickets]

The clip also was accompanied by a separate message that read, “Chicago, we’re rehearsed and ready for ya! It’s about to be a legendary night with [The Rolling Stones].”

Ronnie Wood’s Social Media Post from the Concert

Meanwhile, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also posted a message on his social media pages that featured a series of photos and videos.

The post included a video of Wood traveling from his hotel to the gig, a clip of him working on his traditional hand-drawn setlist for the show, and footage of him leaving the concert.

There also was a video of Wood hanging out backstage with Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke. In that clip, Kirke and Wood are shown briefly singing a tune together, before Simon comments about Ronnie, “Fifty-five years I’ve known this reprobate.” The two rock veterans then break into laughter.

Ronnie’s post was accompanied by a note that reads, “Thank you Sweet Home Chicago for two incredible shows. And great … catching up with my friend Simon [Kirke] backstage before the show!”

About The Rolling Stones’ and Wilson’s 2024 Tour Plans

The next show on The Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, is scheduled for July 5 at BC Field in Vancouver, Canada. The trek, which features a total of 20 concerts, runs through a July 21 performance in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Wilson has more than 40 upcoming concerts scheduled this year. Her next show will take place July 7 in Silvis, Illinois in conjunction with the John Deere Classic Golf Tournament. Lainey also will be releasing a new album called Whirlwind on August 23.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ tour dates and Wilson’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.