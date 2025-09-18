Luke Bryan Reassures Fans His Mom Is Just Fine

More than just a country singer, Luke Bryan is a family man. This means fans have become well acquainted with the “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” hitmaker’s mom. Long before partying with Bailey Zimmerman at her son’s Crash My Playa festival, LeClaire Bryan had become a celebrity unto herself. Fans delight in following the boisterous 77-year-old grandmother’s hilarious antics on Instagram, where she has racked up more than 300,000 followers. However, LeClaire has grown noticeably quieter on social media, prompting the five-time Entertainer of the Year to provide an update on his mother’s well-being.

Luke Bryan Says His Mom is “Still Chain-Smoking and Chugging Bud Lights”

“How’s my mother? [It’s] funny, she’s kind of chilled out on Instagram. So everybody’s checking on her because she’s been less active on Instagram, and I’m very happy about that,” Luke Bryan recently joked during a special pre-show event. “My mother is fine. She’s still asking for the same ludicrous amounts of money once a month, so she’s all good.”

Fans were thrilled to hear that LeClaire Bryan is still thriving—and hanging on to her favorite vices. “She’s still chain smoking and chugging Bud Lights,” Luke Bryan quipped.

LeClaire Bryan frequently documents her shopping excursions with the “Mind of a Country Boy” crooner’s credit card. “This is what happens when Luke gives me his credit card to go to Publix,” she says in one video from March 2022. The Panama City Beach, Florida resident gestures to the back of her SUV, which is now filled to the brim with plants. “I got off track. I got big off track.”

However, the five-time ACM Award winner doesn’t begrudge his mom her occasional extravagances. “She got my credit card and went and loaded up – yeah, she spent a lot,” Bryan previously joked during an interview with ET Canada. “She has fun and as long as she can be out in the yard, whatever, you know how you do. As a son, I’ve been really blessed to be able to look after my momma like she looked after me.”

Featured image by Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images