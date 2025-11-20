Luke Combs “Comes Out Guns Blazing” With CMA Awards Performance of “Back in the Saddle” Ahead of BigXthaPlug Collab

Heading into the CMA Awards, Luke Combs received nominations in categories like Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year. Thanks to his growing career, the country star gained a nomination for Entertainer of the Year. One of the biggest awards at the CMAs, the night started off with a stellar performance from Combs himself. And proving why he was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, the singer decided to start with his hit song “Back in the Saddle.”

Although the CMA Awards promoted a night full of special guests and performances, the first performer of the night set the tone. While Lainey Wilson hosted the CMAs, the first song went to Combs. Not remotely bothered by the lights or a room full of country stars, Combs showcased one of his latest No. 1 hits. And if that wasn’t enough, we’ll get more Combs later in the night as he’s set to share the stage with crossover rap-country star BigXthaPlug.

What Fans Thought Of Luke Combs at CMA Awards

Loving the chance to see Combs at the CMA Awards, fans offered their take on the first performance.

Luke Combs comes out guns blazing with ‘Back in the Saddle’ to open up the CMAs. #Country #CMA #CountryMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/gpIF0ITFgF — Michael Grant (@Michael_Grant06) November 20, 2025

“I swear to god if luke combs gets snubbed for every friggin award he’s nominated for tonight AGAIN i’m going to scream.” “Luke Combs killed it like always. The CMA Awards are “Back In The Saddle” again.” “uke combs voice is one of the best and i’ll fight anyone on that.’ “CMA Awards starting out right with Luke Combs, let’s go!!!”

Every time Luke Combs singing Back in the Saddle, I anticipate @DaleJr popping out of nowhere #CMA #CountryMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/0lAfZHId1z — Real Deal Aneil (@realdealAneil) November 20, 2025

Released back in July, “Back in the Saddle” brought Combs to the racetrack as he teamed up with NASCAR to film his music video to life. And when needing a driver for the video, there was no better person than Dale Earnhardt Jr. and famed driver Richard Petty.

When officially released, “Back in the Saddle” debuted at no. 11 on the Billboard Country Airplay. But it didn’t take long before it reached No. 1 on the US Country Airplay and No. 4 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

With the night beginning with Combs ignited the crowd. And with “Back in the Saddle”, the CMA Awards had no choice but to keep up with the momentum.

