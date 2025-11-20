Stephen Wilson Jr. Just Stole the Show With a Bone-Chilling Ben E. King Cover That Will Go Down in CMA Awards History

Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr. know how to put on a show! But before they hit the stage together at the 59th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 19, Wilson threw down a solo cover for the ages. Performing Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me”, King delivered bone-chilling vocals that will stick with country fans for a long time.

Stephen Wilson Jr. is the real deal.

Most great artist aren’t recognized at the CMA’s: Charley Crockett, Whiskey Myers, Zach Bryan, Ole Sturgill, Tyler Childers etc. pic.twitter.com/iUZXos4qXz — Casey Waites (@cwaites21) November 20, 2025

Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr.’s 2025 CMA Awards

Shaboozey and Wilson Jr.—along with Stephen Musselman, Connor Sullivan, Sean Cook, and Nevin Sastry—penned “Took a Walk” for Francis Lawrence’s film adaptation of Stephen King’s book, The Long Walk.

“I’m so thrilled that Francis thought of us to close out his film,” Shaboozey said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “I really felt for these characters. These guys seemingly have no future, but hold on tight to the idea of hope—a better life, a better world. It felt familiar. The movie feels timeless and soulful, so I thought Stephen’s guitar would be the perfect complement to leave fans with a song that feels timeless.”

Wilson Jr. added, “As a fellow Stephen spelled with a ‘ph’, it’s no secret I’m a fan of Stephen King. When I was approached to write a counterpart to this song with Shaboozey, knowing it was based on Mr. King’s work, I was honored and humbled to be invited into the portrayal of such a storyline.”

“I’m such a fan of Shaboozey and his authenticity, and jumped at the opportunity to sonically dance with this visceral but hopeful film and try to highlight the beauty in the most adverse moments,” he added.

Both Shaboozey and Wilson Jr. are also nominees this year. They’re competing against each other in the New Artist of the Year category. Their other category competitors are Ella Langley, Zach Top, and Tucker Wetmore.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the 2025 CMA Awards are airing live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The ceremony will stream next day on Hulu.

