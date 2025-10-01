Luke Combs Drops Surprise Announcement With 3-Song EP ‘The Prequel’

Continuing to expand his stardom within country music, Luke Combs received a few nominations at the 2025 CMA Awards. Up for awards like Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year, the singer also received a nomination for the coveted Entertainer of the Year. While competing against Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson for the award, he decided to celebrate a little early by announcing he was releasing a new 3-song EP titled The Prequel.

On Tuesday, Combs shared a post on Instagram showcasing some artwork from the new EP, which will hit streaming platforms this Friday, October 3rd. He captioned the post, writing, “Still working on my new album that’ll be out early next year but 3 songs from it are ready now and I couldn’t wait to get y’all some new music, so I’m releasing them this Friday, October 3 as The Prequel.”

Luke Combs Shares Sneak Peek Of New EP ‘The Prequel’

As for which songs will be on the EP, Combs revealed, “Songs will be Days Like These, 15 Minutes and My Kinda Saturday Night, which next year’s tour will be named after. I’ll have more news on that very soon.”

Although fans will have to wait till Friday for the songs to release, they can go ahead and get a taste of what is to come. Over the last few weeks, Combs posted videos of himself in the studio, performing “Days Like These”, “15 Minutes”, and “My Kinda Saturday Night.”

Earlier in the year, Combs offered some insight into his upcoming album, which he planned to release in 2026. Back in March, he shared on Twitter, “I’ve been spending the last couple of weeks working on what my next record looks like and as it begins to take shape I can honestly say I’ve never felt better about one at this stage. It’s early on but I really do think it could wind up being the best record I’ve ever made.”

I’ve been spending the last couple of weeks working on what my next record looks like and as it begins to take shape I can honestly say I’ve never felt better about one at this stage. It’s early on but I really do think it could wind up being the best record I’ve ever made. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 26, 2025

With Combs releasing a new EP, working on his next album, and preparing for another tour, the singer is making sure 2026 will keep him and his fans entertained.

