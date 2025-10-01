“Above Ground 4” Benefit Concert to Feature Performances by Billy Idol, The Cars’ Elliot Easton, Corey Taylor, and More

The initial lineup of performers has been announced for the fourth installment of the star-studded Above Ground benefit concert. The event takes place October 26 at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

The bill includes Billy Idol, Cars guitarist Elliot Easton, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Moby, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, ex-Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese, and longtime Idol guitarist Steve Stevens.

In addition, veteran hip-hop group Cypress Hill will perform as a special guest. A full list of performers will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The concert will feature full performances of The New York Dolls’ and The Cars’ self-titled debuts. The albums were released, respectively, in 1973 and 1978. Moby will DJ between sets in addition to performing during the show.

The concert is presented by Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and longtime Billy Idol touring guitarist Billy Morrison. The event benefits the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity, and focuses on raising awareness and money for mental health and suicide prevention

Navarro and Morrison also take part in the concert. Tickets for the show are available now. Visit AboveGroundOrg.com for more information.

The Above Ground 4 concert initially was scheduled to take place on January 25, but was postponed because of the devastating wildfires that ravaged Southern California at that time.

Message from Above Ground 4 Concert Organizers

The concert’s organizers posted a message about the rescheduled event on the Above Ground social media pages.

“We’re so grateful for your patience as so many of you have begun the rebuilding process from the fires that affected our greater community,” the note reads. “And now on Sunday October 26th … [the Above Ground organization] is continuing its mission to raise awareness and funds for Suicide Prevention and Mental Health.”

The organizers add, “Along with an incredible group of friends who are donating their time and immense talents, we have created another unforgettable night. All proceeds go to [MusiCares.] And a huge thank you to our partners, we get to do this together.”

About the History of the Above Ground Concerts

Navarro and Morrison co-founded the Above Ground organization in 2018 with manager Rick Canny. Since then, the two veteran rockers have helped raise more than $500,000 for MusiCares via various shows and campaigns.

Each Above Ground concert has showcased performances of classic albums and featured various guest performers. The first three shows took place in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Among the many stars who have hit the stage during the events were Idol, Taylor, Stevens, Jack Black, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis, Juliette Lewis, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison, Courtney Love, and Ministry’s Al Jourgensen.

