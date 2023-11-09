Luke Combs Powers Up 2023 CMA Awards with “Where the Wild Things Are,” Wins for “Fast Car”

Luke Combs fired up the stage at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 8) with a powerful performance of his 2023 song “Where the Wild Things Are,” from his fourth album Gettin’ Old. Prior to his performance, co-host Peyton Manning called Combs his “favorite Luke,” while presenting alongside Luke Bryan.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dressed all in black and topped with a baseball cap, Combs made his way through the powered-up ballad, written by Randy Montana and Dave Turnbull, which is told from the perspective of a younger man who looks up to his older, outlaw-living brother: My big brother rode an Indian Scout / It was black like his jacket / American Spirit hangin’ outta his mouth / Just like our daddy / He kicked started that bike one night and broke mama’s heart.

[RELATED: 5 Artists in Line to Win the 2023 CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year]

The country singer received four nominations at the 20204 CMAs, including Male Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year for “Fast Car,” which he also took to No. 1 on the country charts. He also picked up a nod for Album of the Year for Gettin’ Old, and Entertainer of the Year.

Combs won Single of the Year for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car” earlier in the ceremony, while Chapman, who was not present at the CMAs, won Song of the Year.

Combs recently wrapped up the first leg of his Luke Combs World Tour, which will kick off again in 2024 on April 12 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and run through August 10 in Houston, Texas with two additional dates in Canada on August 18 and 24.

The 2024 tour will include two-night stays at stadiums in nearly every city with shows on Friday and Saturday nights. Each night will feature a collection of special guests invited by Combs, including Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue on Friday nights. Saturdays will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff.

“I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist,” said Combs in a previous statement. “I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows. With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana, and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country.”

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images