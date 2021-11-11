Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards

Luke Combs picked up the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year on Wednesday Night (Nov. 10.) at the 55th Annual CMA Awards.

Nominated alongside Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton, Combs, who won Male Vocalist of the Year in 2019 and 2020, earned the Entertainer of the Year honor for the first time.

“I’m really kinda at a loss for words,” said Combs, who kissed his wife Nicole Hocking Combs before heading to stage to pick up his award.

Combs added, “Alan Jackson said my name twice just now. But I honestly don’t know what to say,” added Combs. “I have never written a speech for something like this, which is not serving me very well right now.”

A three-time Entertainer of the Year winner, Jackson presented the award to Combs and said, “I can tell you by experience when you stand up here and they call your name it really brings you down to earth to realize all the great people that have come before you.”

Combs, who was also up for Male Vocalist and Song of the Year, hit the stage earlier in the evening to perform his song “Doin’ This,” off his 2019 album What You See is What You Get, which earned him the Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year awards in 2020.

“I just want to thank everybody in this room,” said Combs, who also thanked his label and team. “The fans, every artist in this room, every single person that was nominated for this award this year and every year before deserves to win this. I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.”

Photo courtesy CMA/ABC