Luke Combs Unveils Double Stadium Shows on 2024 Tour

Luke Combs is continuing to expand his touring schedule. On Tuesday (August 15), Combs unveiled dates for his 2024 Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour which consists of 25 dates in 13 cities. From April through August, Combs will host two-night stays at stadiums in nearly all the cities where he’ll perform shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

The shows will almost act as mini-festivals, as Combs is bringing several artists to perform with him each night. Hailey Whitters, Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue will open on Friday night, while Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff will perform on Saturday night.

The tour kicks off on April 12 and 13 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and concludes on August 9 and 10 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Along the way, they’ll make stops at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California; Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas; FedExField near Washington, D.C., and more.

Combs explains that while he originally planned to just extend the U.S. market on the 2023 World Tour into next year, he decided to revamp and do a new tour when he find out they could book double shows in several cities.

“I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows,” he explains in a press release. “With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!” Tickets go on sale on August 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Luke Combs Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old 2024 Tour Dates:

April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡

April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium+

April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium‡

April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡

May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§

May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium~

May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§

May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡

May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§

May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium~

May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§

June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium~

June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§

June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡

June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+

June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium~

July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§

July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡

July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField+

July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField‡

August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§

August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡

August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

*with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff

Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images