Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single “Love You Anyway” to Country Radio

In a rather unusual but cool move, country superstar Luke Combs sent his fan-voted song, “Love You Anyway,” to country radio.

Choosing between two songs to send for airplay, Combs looked to his fans.

“I’ve always put a lot of stock in what my fans think,” Combs said in a statement. “After all, they’re the ones who make it all happen and have gotten me to where I am today. This leads me to try and find opportunities to let them have their say in decisions I’m making.”

Combs said he was between two songs to release, “Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover,” so he had the fans guide him, even though it was something of a first.

“I wasn’t sure if letting the fans have a public say in choosing someone’s next single on country radio had ever been done before, but I wanted to let my fans do that for me, especially considering the choices of ‘5 Leaf Clover’ and ‘Love You Anyway,’” Combs added. “They had been very passionate about ‘5 Leaf Clover’ from the beginning, then greatly supported ‘Love You Anyway’ once it came out, so I truly wanted them to tell me which one they preferred and that’s what they did by choosing ‘Love You Anyway.’ Pretty cool stuff.”

Combs, who recently released a version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” his first single outside of the country genre, also recently released his latest album, Gettin’ Old, which is a companion record to his 2022 Growin’ Up. It is the 33-year-old multi-platinum-selling country artist’s fourth LP to date.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-born artist is an eight-time CMA and three-time ACM Award-winner.

See the winning song, new album tracklist, and tour dates below.

GETTIN’ OLD TRACK LIST

1. Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old

2. Hannah Ford Road

3. Back 40 Back

4. You Found Yours

5. The Beer, The Band and The Barstool

6. Still

7. See Me Now

8. Joe

9. A Song Was Born

10. My Song Will Never Die

11. Where the Wild Things Are

12. Love You Anyway

13. Take You With Me

14. Fast Car

15. Tattoo on a Sunburn

16. 5 Leaf Clover

17. Fox in the Henhouse

18. The Part

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

April 22—Detroit, MI—Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27—Vancouver, BC—BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images