Luke Combs Shares New Single “5 Leaf Clover” Ahead of New Album

On Friday (March 17), famed country star Luke Combs released his latest single ahead of his forthcoming new album.

Videos by American Songwriter

The new track, “5 Leaf Clover,” portends Combs’ newest album, Gettin’ Old, which is set to drop on Friday, March 25.

The new song, as the title might suggest, has a bit of an Irish folk song feel. In it, Combs talks about going to work and coming home to an angel “sent from above.” It’s written by Combs, Jessi Alexander, and Chase McGill.

“A while back my buddy Newdy and I were looking around the clover plot at my house for 4 leaf clovers,” Combs says. “I eventually found one, but shortly thereafter, he found a 5 leaf clover and I thought to myself, ‘Man, how lucky do you have to be to find a 5 leaf clover?’ Didn’t think too much of it at the time but wrote that down as a title on my phone.

“A few weeks later, I was writing with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill and it came up. It still wasn’t really anything that jumped off the page to me, but I shared the idea and guitar melody I had with them and they loved it. We ended up writing the song that day. I eventually started playing it at shows and posting a video of the song, and y’all quickly let me know it was one I had to record; that’s why I’m super pumped for y’all to finally hear it!”

The new track is the fourth song released by Combs ahead of his new LP, which itself is a companion album to his popular 2022 record, Growin’ Up. Combs has also released the songs “Joe,” “Growin’ Up,” Gettin’ Old” and “Love You Anyway.”

To promote the new music and to see his fans, Combs will begin his upcoming world tour on March 25 with 16 North American stadium shows. The tour boasts 39 shows across three continents and 16 countries.

Reflecting on the new record, Combs says, “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Check out the new song from the award-winning artist below.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

March 25—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 1—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 15—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Detroit, MI—Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27—Vancouver, BC—BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

GETTIN’ OLD TRACK LIST

1. Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old

2. Hannah Ford Road

3. Back 40 Back

4. You Found Yours

5. The Beer, The Band and The Barstool

6. Still

7. See Me Now

8. Joe

9. A Song Was Born

10. My Song Will Never Die

11. Where the Wild Things Are

12. Love You Anyway

13. Take You With Me

14. Fast Car

15. Tattoo on a Sunburn

16. 5 Leaf Clover

17. Fox in the Henhouse

18. The Part

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM