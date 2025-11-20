Luke Combs & BigXthaPlug Bring Faith to the CMA Awards With Powerful Performance of “Pray Hard”

With stars like Beyoncé and Post Malone branching into the world of country music, more artists have pondered the idea. The latest person to explore the rich genre is BigXthaPlug. The rapper released his newest album, I Hope You’re Happy, back in August. It featured numerous collaborations with country singers like Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, and even Luke Combs. And when gaining an invitation to the CMA Awards, BigXthaPlug decided to join forces with Combs one more time to offer a powerful performance of “Pray Hard.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Completely taking over Nashville, the CMA Awards welcomed not only icons but also some of the newest voices in the genre. And at the center was Lainey Wilson. Marking the first time a female solo hosted the CMA Awards in over three decades, the singer dazzled on stage. But when it came to Combs and BigXthaPlug, they proved the harmony that can be found between two genres.

When BigXthaPlug initially released I Hope You’re Happy, the singer not only embraced the genre but highlighted some of the voices that make up country today. Introducing himself to fans of Jelly Roll, Rucker, and Combs, the album quickly climbed the charts, hitting No. 2 on the US Top Country Albums chart.

[RELATED: 3 Quick Facts About BigXthaPlug—Luke Combs’ CMA Awards Duet Partner and Nashville’s Favorite Rapper]

Luke Combs Thrilled The CMA Awards Honored Vince Gill

While grateful for the chance to perform at the CMA Awards, Combs had another reason to be excited. And it had nothing to do with him being nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. It was because Vince Gill was being awarded the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Considering Gill as “super deserving” of the award, Combs insisted, “I think he’s so prolific songwriter, producer, singer, guitar player. I mean, he just does it all, you know what I mean? He’s just in a rarefied era, someone that can really do everything to such a high level. So I’m excited to be there.”

For those who happened to miss the special performance from Combs and BigXthaPlug, the CMA Awards will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)