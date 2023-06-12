‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares Debut Music Video For “Hold On”

Actor/singer Luke Grimes has released the debut music video for his latest song, “Hold On.” The new video, shot over the course of six months, was filmed by Grimes’ nephew, Henry “Hank” Chafin, giving fans an inside look at the aspiring country artist’s path from the recording studio to the acclaimed Stagecoach Festival stage.

The video showcases footage from Grimes’ first tour, making stops in Montana and Wyoming. In addition, it offers fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his recording sessions with producer Dave Cobb in Savannah, Georgia and captures his record-breaking show at Jackson Hole’s legendary Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, where his concert became the fastest-selling sold-out event in the venue’s history as well as his debut performance on the main stage of this year’s Stagecoach Festival.

“Hold On,” written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, and produced by Dave Cobb, follows Grimes’ debut single “No Horse To Ride,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Country Songs sales chart. Wish that I could not go crazy / Wish that I could make you hate me / Maybe I should change my name and run / So I don’t have to hold on, Grimes sings in the chorus.

Recognized for his role as Kayce Dutton on the television series Yellowstone, Grimes has been getting ready to launch his first major label project and spending time songwriting with top country songwriters, including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Grimes’ music video for “Hold On” offers fans a visual experience to complement the song’s genuine lyrics. Check out the video below.

Image courtesy Universal Music Group