Luke Grimes Appears to Seal His ‘Yellowstone’ Fate With a Solemn 5-Word Message

Luke Grimes has been a star on Yellowstone for five seasons as Kayce Dutton, son of ranch patriarch John Dutton. However, he’s been nurturing a blossoming country music career lately with the release of his debut full-length, self-titled album. Now, he’s allegedly saying goodbye to Yellowstone as he turns his attention to music.

Videos by American Songwriter

“For seven years, we’ve been doing this, and we started in 2017. That’s crazy. This cast and crew, they’re like a second family, we spend a lot of time together,” Grimes recently told People, speaking about his experience on Yellowstone. He shared that when the time comes for the show to end, he’s not sure how he’ll react as it’s been “a huge part of my life.”

Luke Grimes on Saying Goodbye to Yellowstone: “I Will Miss It Terribly”

“[Yellowstone has] been one of the most intense experiences of my life. Also, one of the most rewarding. It’s changed my life in every way possible,” said Grimes. “Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad. I will miss it terribly. I know that. I mean, I think I’m ready to know how it ends. I’m ready to tell the end of the story.”

[RELATED: Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Jumps into Musical Career with Self-Titled Debut Album—”It’s Something That I Will Always Be Proud of and Can Stand Behind”]

Luke Grimes On How Yellowstone Influenced His Music Career

Grimes also spoke about how being part of Yellowstone had an impact on his music. “I feel like with this first album, the whole point was if I’m going to come in and do this music thing and try to do it right, then I’m going to have to start at the ground floor and tell you who I really am and where I really come from and not try to play a character at all,” he began.

He established his musical identity early with the EP Pain Pills Or Pews, referencing his hometown of Dayton, Ohio and the only choices he felt he had there. However, Yellowstone, as well as his other acting opportunities, opened Grimes’ world up to experiences he’d never had before.

“Through these characters, I get to explore parts of life that I wouldn’t before,” said Grimes. “Clearly in Yellowstone, exploring this western lifestyle that I had never lived before. I was never a cowboy. I’d never ridden horses. I’d never lived in the West. Now I live in Montana.” He continued, “I mean, it really does inform a lot of things about who I am, which then informs the music. So I think they’re related in a pretty strong way.”