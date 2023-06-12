Troye Sivan Teases Third Album: “Enough Excuses – It Starts Now!”

Troye Sivan has announced he’s hard at work on his long-awaited third album.

The South African bedroom pop artist has not shared an album since Bloom in 2018. His fans have been asking for a new project ever since, to which the singer has now obliged.

Sivan took to his Instagram to detail the impending release.

“I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album – Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came), then i started working on it,” He said before listing all of the factors in the downtime between releases. “Then cockbig19 (COVID-19), then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between..and now here we are.

“10 years since i signed my record deal, 5 years since bloom,” he continued. “Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon,’ this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW. I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.”

Along with the album’s announcement, Sivan hinted at the release of a new single titled “Rush.” Though the singer/songwriter didn’t include many details about the release, he posted a career retrospective video that ended with a snippet of the song.

Sivan got his start in the public eye on YouTube, making videos from his bedroom. The teaser clip for “Rush” starts out with several clips from his YouTube channel before fading into highlights from his career as a pop star.

The snippet features what will presumably be the chorus with the lyrics: I feel the rush. If Sivan follows in his usual sonic path, the song will be a floor-filler with retro-inspired beats and an anthemic chorus. No release date has been shared for “Rush.”

Since releasing Bloom, Sivan has shared an EP titled In A Dream and acted in the HBO original series, The Idol. The show stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd alongside several musicians, including Sivan and Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)