Lynne Spears Feels “Hopeless” After Britney Spears’ Recent Allegations—“I Have Tried Everything”

Pop icon Britney Spears recently posted a 22-minute-long YouTube video that detailed more of her experiences while under her now-infamous 13-year conservatorship. That video has since been taken down, but not before its message reached fans and Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears.

In reaction to the video and Britney’s allegations against her, Lynne posted a statement on her Instagram account. The post was the first in several weeks for Lynne.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!” Lynne wrote. “And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

In the aforementioned video, Britney pointed the finger at Lynne for a few reasons.

“I’m honestly more angry at my mom, because I heard when reporters would call her at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up,” Britney said. “It was always like, ‘I don’t know what to say, I just don’t want to say the wrong thing, we’re praying for her.’ I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds.”

She concluded, “I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences, and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it? I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time and I’m so grateful. But if you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time and you needed to hear a story like this today so you don’t feel alone, know this: My life has been far from easy and you’re not alone.”

Shortly after this news broke, Britney followed up her statements with a more positive perspective. “Life goes on,” she wrote on Twitter. Britney then went on to highlight her productive collaboration with Elton John which is titled “Hold Me Closer,” which you can listen to HERE.

Life goes on 💐 !!! On rare occasions there can be something sought after, something that makes us wanna go further … pic.twitter.com/HIHgCr4NoO — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 29, 2022

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)