Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Announce Co-Headlining The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced a string of co-headlining dates they are dubbing The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.

The trek will see the classic rock icons take over 22 cities in North America starting on July 21, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Stops along the way include Fort Worth, Denver, Cincinnati, Raleigh, and Saratoga Springs. The tour will wrap up on Sept. 17 in Camden, New Jersey. Find the full run of dates below.

Uncle Kracker has been tapped as the special guest for the tour for all of the dates. Tickets will be on sale from Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time, HERE.

Lynyrd Skynyrd played a slew of dates this year with their current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase, and Stacy Michelle.

ZZ Top will head over to Australia and New Zealand before joining Van Zant and co. on tour. They also are slated to appear at Indio California’s Stagecoach Festival on April 28.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are going on tour! Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am central time! pic.twitter.com/IJrMxtQOe5 — ZZ Top (@ZZTop) December 12, 2022

Jul. 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul. 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul. 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Jul. 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Jul. 30 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 07 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

Aug. 10 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Aug. 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep. 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep. 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep. 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sep. 09 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sep. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep. 17 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Photo by Doltyn Snedden / EBM Media PR