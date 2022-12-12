Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Announce Co-Headlining The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced a string of co-headlining dates they are dubbing The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
The trek will see the classic rock icons take over 22 cities in North America starting on July 21, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Stops along the way include Fort Worth, Denver, Cincinnati, Raleigh, and Saratoga Springs. The tour will wrap up on Sept. 17 in Camden, New Jersey. Find the full run of dates below.
Uncle Kracker has been tapped as the special guest for the tour for all of the dates. Tickets will be on sale from Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time, HERE.
Lynyrd Skynyrd played a slew of dates this year with their current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase, and Stacy Michelle.
ZZ Top will head over to Australia and New Zealand before joining Van Zant and co. on tour. They also are slated to appear at Indio California’s Stagecoach Festival on April 28.
The Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour dates:
Jul. 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Jul. 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Jul. 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Jul. 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Jul. 30 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 07 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*
Aug. 10 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Aug. 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sep. 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sep. 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sep. 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sep. 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sep. 09 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sep. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sep. 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sep. 17 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Photo by Doltyn Snedden / EBM Media PR