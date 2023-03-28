Mac Miller Posthumous Album with Madlib on the Way, Producer Says

Since Mac Miller’s tragic passing in September 2018, not much posthumous work from him has come out excluding his January 2020 Circles album and subsequent deluxe edition. But now, it appears a new project could arrive soon.

On Monday (March 27), legendary producer Madlib visited the Sway in the Morning radio show with his friend Talib Kweli. Following the March 7 release of their collaborative album Liberation 2, only available on the podcast site Luminary, Madlib and Kweli discussed a multitude of topics.

This eventually led to Madlib revealing he has a collaborative project with the late Mac Miller in the works, among others. “Right now, I’m finishing up the Mac Miller album, the Planet Asia album, and the Erykah Badu album,” he said.

When asked by host Sway if Madlib got approval from Miller’s estate, he confirmed that he did. “Yes sir, yeah they’re down,” he said. Check out the clip below.

Madlib announces in his new interview with Sway that his collaborative LP with Mac Miller, ‘Maclib’ is being wrapped up and is on the way 😯 pic.twitter.com/sJ8ZYs9UO8 — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) March 28, 2023

Mac Miller, who was featured on Kweli’s aforementioned Liberation 2, only collaborated with Madlib once officially while he was alive. This came on the song “Piñata” by Freddie Gibbs, off of Gibbs and Madlib’s joint 2014 project under the same name.

Madlib has made an illustrious career out of stellar collaborations like these. Along with his Madvillain duo, he contributed to with the late MF DOOM, he also executive produced more projects like Gibbs’ 2019 LP Bandana and the first rendition of Kweli’s Liberation in 2007.

The Miller and Madlib joint effort is tentatively titled Maclib, which Miller’s former producer Thelonious Martin revealed in an interview with DJ Booth in 2019. While we haven’t heard much about Maclib since then, and currently have not been given a release date for it, it’s reassuring to hear that Madlib still intends to put it out.

