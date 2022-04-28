Machine Gun Kelly and Fiancée Megan Fox Drink Each Other’s Blood

In a new cover story with Glamour, actor Megan Fox has a lot to say about her career and the way she was treated.

She has dealt with misogyny, bullying, internet abuse, and much more throughout her career as a popular starlet. And now she’s speaking out about it again.

But while Fox has a great deal to say—and much of it necessary and important in today’s ongoing rethinking of popular culture and what’s right and wrong—one of the most eyebrow-raising quotes in the piece came when Fox talked about her new financé, the musician Machine Gun Kelly.

The two, she says, drink each other’s blood during rituals.

The actor recently posted on Instagram: “Just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood.”

To which Fox responded, “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.

And Glamour sought to clarify, “Um, so did you actually drink each other’s blood?” asked interviewer, Emily Maddick.

“I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

“And that actually happens?” asked Maddick.

“It doesn’t not happen,” Fox responded. “Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS