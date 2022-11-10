Macklemore Announces 2023 European Tour Dates

Lately, Seattle-born Diamond-certified rapper Macklemore (born Ben Haggerty) has been in the news. Constantly.

The lyricist has released a number of hit songs from “Maniac” to “Chant,” and he’s also alerted fans that there will be a new album, Ben, in 2023, set to drop in the spring (March 3).

Not to mention, he recently opened up about addiction and a recent buy-in to the Seattle professional hockey team, The Kraken.

But Macklemore’s newest announcement is a string of European tour dates, which he recently tweeted about, saying, “UK & EUROPE! TICKETS ONSALE TMRW AT 10:00AM… DON’T SLEEP!”

Macklemore will venture out on 19 dates—this on the heels of a successful North American tour over the summer with Imagine Dragons—that will kick off on April 4 at Dublin’s 3Arena. Other stops include the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, and more. The tour wraps up in Oslo, Norway on May 9. More shows next year are also expected to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday (November 10) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Macklemore’s most recent single, “Faithful,” features NLE Choppa. But one of his first popular tracks, “Can’t Hold Us,” was recently certified Diamond, to go along with “Thrift Shop,” which had already garnered that honor.

Check out Macklemore’s upcoming European tour dates below.

UK & EUROPE! TICKETS ONSALE TMRW AT 10:00AM… DON’T SLEEP! 🌍 pic.twitter.com/flg7UL74Pn — Macklemore (@macklemore) November 9, 2022

Macklemore The Ben Tour Dates 2023:

Apr 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Apr 7 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Apr 9 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Apr 11 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Apr 12 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Apr 17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Apr 18 – Paris, France @ Zenith

Apr 21 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

Apr 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

Apr 24 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Apr 25 – Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle

Apr 27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics Arena

Apr 29 – Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI Hall 1

Apr 30 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

May 2 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

May 4 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

May 7 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall

May 9 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

