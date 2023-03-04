Macklemore Announces 2023 Fall North American Tour: “I Wasn’t Sure We Were Gonna Ever Be Able to Do This Again”

Seattle-based rapper Macklemore has announced a forthcoming 2023 North American tour set to begin this fall.

The artist (born Ben Haggerty), who released his latest solo album, Ben, on Friday (March 3), took to social media on the same day to alert fans to his upcoming string of dates.

“AND WE GOT A USA TOUR TOO!!!! I WASN’T SURE WE WERE GONNA EVER BE ABLE TO DO THIS AGAIN!!! I’VE BEEN WAITING SO LONG FOR THIS MOMENT… WHO’S COMING!?! Leave a comment with what show you want to go to. I feel like giving away some tickets,” Macklemore wrote on Twitter.

AND WE GOT A USA TOUR TOO!!!! I WASN’T SURE WE WERE GONNA EVER BE ABLE TO DO THIS AGAIN!!! I’VE BEEN WAITING SO LONG FOR THIS MOMENT… WHO’S COMING!?! Leave a comment with what show you want to go to. I feel like giving away some tickets 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/kswbzkHiBo — Macklemore (@macklemore) March 4, 2023

The shows kick off on September 17 in Nashville, Tennessee, making stops in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix, and more before concluding on October 18 in Los Angeles.

Macklemore, one of only a few artists who boast two or more Diamond-certified singles, will be the cover subject of American Songwriter’s March/April issue. Be on the lookout for that feature story dropping soon.

Fans can see the full list of dates below.

THE BEN TOUR – NORTH AMERICA

09/17 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

09/19 – Anthem – Washington, DC

09/21 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

09/22 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

09/23 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

09/26 – Rebel – Toronto, ON

09/27 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

09/29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

09/30 – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

10/01 – Armory – Minneapolis, MN

10/03 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

10/05 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

10/07 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/08 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/10 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA

10/11 – Adams Center Arena – Missoula, MT

10/12 – Idaho Central Arena – Boise, ID

10/14 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

10/17 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

10/18 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

