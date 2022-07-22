Dolly Parton Has Cameo on Seth MacFarlane’s Television Show ‘The Orville’ — “What an Honor”

Country legend Dolly Parton appeared on a new episode of the television show, The Orville, which is the brainchild of longtime content creator Seth MacFarlane.

MacFarlane, who is the mind behind the popular cartoon series Family Guy and American Dad, created the space-themed show several years ago and it airs on Fox. The space exploration show is similar to shows like Star Trek. MacFarlane stars in the show as protagonist Ed Mercer.

The show is now in its third season and Parton recently appeared in the eighth episode. She appears as a program, or hologram of herself, in the show, saying, “I may not be real, but I’m still all Dolly.” Then, after a conversation with the show’s character, Heveena, Parton performs a song from her latest album.

Parton hyped up her recent appearance on Twitter, writing to her fans on the social media platform, “What an honor to be on @TheOrville with @SethMacFarlane and @RenaOwen. I might be as old as yesterday, but with all this new technology they make me look as new as tomorrow! I really hope the fans enjoy it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.”

The news is one of many headlines for the country songwriter and performer in the past calendar year.

Parton has been bringing books to children, renting her old tour bus for stays, and is set for a new holiday special at the end of 2022. She also recently released a new co-written book, Run, Rose, Run, along with an accompanying album last year.

Earlier this week, Parton praised the country trio Chapel Hart, who performed the song, “You Can Have Him Back Jolene, on the popular television show America’s Got Talent.

Wrote Parton on Twitter, “What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday. #AGT“

