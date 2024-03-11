Madonna Issues Apology for Mistakenly Calling Out Fan in Wheelchair for Sitting Down at Concert

Fans are slamming Madonna online after the “Material Girl” singer mistakenly called out a wheelchair-using concert-goer for sitting down during her performance.

“Politically Incorrect”: Madonna Apologizes to Fan

“What are you doing sitting down over there?” Madonna said during her March 9 performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. “What are you getting sitting down?”

Upon walking to the edge of the stage for a closer inspection, the Queen of Pop realized her error.

“Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that,” she said. “I’m glad you are here.”

Madonna questions fan for sitting down during her show then finds out they’re on a wheelchair:



Video footage of Madonna’s faux pas quickly made the rounds on the internet. Most social media users didn’t hesitate to rake the seven-time GRAMMY winner over the coals.

“She’s not the queen of England,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether?”

“I was a fan since 83… WAS,” one longtime Madonna listener commented.

Others called on performance venues to prioritize accessibility for disabled concert-goers. “Many venues think of obvious disabilities, if any,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “Those of us who can’t stand but don’t have a wheelchair end up sitting without a view as others stand.”

Indeed, Teen Vogue reported in August 2023 that many venues make 1% or less of total seating available to physically disabled ticket purchasers.

Madonna Is No Stranger To Controversy

Courting controversary has long been Madonna’s bread and butter. (Anyone remember this infamous David Letterman appearance?) The pop icon has generally remained defiance in the face of backlash.

However, this isn’t even the first time in 2024 that we’ve seen the “Express Yourself” singer apologizing in front of a crowd. During a Jan. 12 Celebration Tour stop in Toronto, Madonna greeted the crowd: “Hello, Boston!” (Her previous two performances had been at the TD Garden in Boston.)

“I’m sorry. What kind of f—ed up s— is that?” the singer said. “That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!’”

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy