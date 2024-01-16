Madonna Apologizes to Toronto Crowd After “Hello, Boston” Flub

Madonna has always been one for controversy, but a flub at her latest concert had the mega pop star apologizing. The singer accidentally forgot what city she was in.

Madonna performed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. However, upon taking the stage, she addressed the crowd with “Hello Boston!” It was a momentary lapse. Madonna had previously performed in Boston.

The singer addressed the mistake.

“Are you guys mad at me ’cause I said ‘Hello, Boston!’?” the singer asked the audience according to People. “I’m sorry. What kind of f—ed up s— is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!’”

Madonna continued explaining that she understood if they were upset. “I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me,” Madonna said.

Madonna and Lady Gaga had a feud with each other for several years. However, they recently appeared to have patched things up with Lady Gaga attending one of Madonna’s parties.

Madonna on the New Year and Gratitude

Madonna has been very busy so far this year. She recently played “Express Yourself” at her concert as well as taking a moment to make resolutions for the new year. Standing on stage with a beer, Madonna said she’s “starting out 2024 with gratitude — I appreciate you.”

The singer also took time to express gratitude for her kids. She said, “I’m very grateful, because while they may need me as a mother, I must admit that I need them. And I need you, and we need each other, because family isn’t just what you’re born into. Family is the family that you create. And if you feel like you’re part of my family turn the lights on your phone.”

Madonna is also thankful to be alive after getting sick last summer. The singer had to be rushed to the hospital where she was treated for an infection.

“This past summer, you may or may not know, I got really sick,” Madonna said. “I had some strange bacterial infection in my blood, and I almost died. And I’m not telling you this because I want you to feel sorry for me. I’m telling you this because the fact that I’m here right now is a f–king miracle.”

[Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine]