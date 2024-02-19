Madonna Takes Tumble Onstage Mid-Performance During Celebration Tour

While on the latest stop on her Celebration Tour in Seattle, Washington, Madonna took a bit of a tumble onstage while performing a choreographed dance number. The accident happened when she was performing “Open Your Heart,” where she and a backup dancer attempted to execute a move involving a chair.

Apparently, the dancer made a misstep which caused Madonna to fall from the chair onto her back, according to video footage from fans on TikTok. The move involved the dancer dragging the chair across the stage with Madonna sitting in it, but they tripped and fell.

Madonna was down for only a moment, though, standing up and getting right back to her performance. The audience seemed stunned for that brief moment, but, seeing that the singer was alright, continued to enjoy the rest of the concert.

The Celebration Tour began on October 14, 2023 in London, after being pushed back due to Madonna’s severe health scare. She was in the ICU over the summer for treatment for a bacterial infection, but she recovered and made a triumphant return to the stage to celebrate her long career. The tour concludes on April 26 in Mexico City, Mexico.

A Few Rough Starts at Madonna’s Celebration Tour Led to a Lawsuit

A couple of fans have brought a lawsuit against Madonna after she started shows in Brooklyn, New York nearly two hours later than advertised. The fans filed the suit on January 17, which includes breach of contract, false advertisement, and a slew of other accusations.

Live Nation is listed as a co-defendant in the suit, and the company along with Madonna’s management made a statement on January 24. “The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of technical issues December 13 during soundcheck,” the statement read, according to a report from Billboard.

The statement continued, “This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

The lawsuit stated that Madonna started multiple shows late while at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, specifically shows on December 13, 14, and 16. The shows were supposed to start at 8:30 pm, but did not begin until 10:30 pm.

Attorneys for the two plaintiffs stated, “[the] defendants’ actions constitute not just a breach of their contracts … but also a wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

