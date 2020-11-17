Maggie Rose, Mitchell Tenpenny to Perform at American Cancer Society ‘Better Together’ Gala

On November 19, The American Cancer Society (ACS) in Tennessee will host it’s first gala event, Better Together. The virtual event (6:30pm CT), hosted by 2018 Miss Tennessee Christine Williamson, will bring together ACS supporters from across the state for an evening of entertainment, an exclusive auction, mission stories, and more to help raise money to support the American Cancer Society.

The evening gala will also feature performances by rising Nashville artist Mitchell Tenpenny and Maggie Rose, who will perform an original song, “20/20,” inspired by the current state of events in 2020. Rose also previewed the song on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” prior to the Nov. 19 event.

“I’m so thrilled that the restrictions this year has placed on all of us won’t keep us from raising awareness and funds for a great cause and having a little fun through music and togetherness, albeit virtually,” Rose tells American Songwriter. “People dealing with cancer are faced with even more challenges this year and the American Cancer Society helps alleviate those challenges and inspire hope, so I’m so happy their important work can continue. It’s an honor for me to lend my music to this event because this is what making music is all about, and I am so hopeful for what’s to come.”

Lindsey Langley, executive director of Tennessee’s ACS division adds, “We are so honored to have Maggie Rose perform her beautiful new single ’20/20′ during our Better Together virtual gala supporting the American Cancer Society. Maggie’s beautiful voice and passion expresses the challenges we all have faced in 2020, especially those who are in the fight for their lives battling against cancer. Maggie’s voice gives us all hope during these uncertain times.”

Mitchell Tenpenny, who debuted with “Drunk Me” in 2018, will join Rose as the evening’s entertainment. The event is especially close to Tenpenny’s heart since he also lost his father to cancer and has continued to work closely with his own 10Penny fund as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, which renovated a new family room at the Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge in Nashville in 2019.

The Gala’s exclusive auction will feature experience packages, fine jewelry, sports memorabilia and more is open for bidding at acstennesseestatewidegala.com.

While cancer is still prevalent despite the current pandemic, there are still delays in treatment due to Covid. A recent ACS study found that 79 percent of cancer patients who are in active treatment have reported delays in care due to the pandemic.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped for Covid-19, so neither can we,” says Langley. “The reality is that cancer patients cannot wait for a more convenient time. They are facing unprecedented challenges when it comes to treatment, support and services. They are counting on ACS to continue its important work and ACS is counting on us to fuel that work.”

Click here to register for Thursday’s gala event.