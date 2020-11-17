YG’s “F.D.T.” [“F**k Donald Tr**p”] has a 740% increase in downloads

YG with Nipsey Russell, “F.D.T.”

“He too rich, he ain’t got the answers

He can’t make decisions for this country, he gon’ crash us

No, we can’t be a slave for him

He got me appreciating Obama way more

Hey Donald, and everyone that follows

You gave us your reason to be President, but we hate yours

F**k Donald Tr**p

Fuck Donald Tr**p

There are few human endeavors, from the most joyous to the saddest, that are unaccompanied by song. Weddings, funerals, war, victory. All events of consequence, and also inconsequential ones, like elevators and waiting rooms.



This election of 2020, coming in this time of the pandemic pandemonium, was especially emotionally intense both before the election, and after Biden’s victory was announced. During the campaign, as we reported, the Trump team persisted in using songs for their rallies for which they were denied permission. And which were also simply so wrong in every way, such as “Fortunate Son” and “Y.M.C.A.”

As soon as victory for Biden was announced, despite the predictable knowledge that Trump would not accept it (and perhaps enervated by it), Americans from coast to coast started dancing in the streets. Suddenly America looked and felt like it did after WW2 ended with the ecstatic homecoming of our soldiers who survived; now everyone was the survivor. Those who still remained. It truly became a party in the U.S.A. The song of that name, a 2009 hit by Miley Cyrus written by Lukasz Gottwald, Claude Kelly and Jessica Cornish, became one of the anthems. It broke into the Top 200 again, generated by the victory celebration. It now matches, if not surpasses, “Happy Days Are Here Again” as the go-to song for American celebrations

It was one of several songs to get kicked back into popularity as chosen by the people – a true test – reflected in real-time numbers of downloads from Election Day, November 3 though November 7, when the Biden victory was announced.



These include “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” a 1969 hit by Steam, Mary J. Blige’s “Work That,” Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang, Young Jeezy’s “My President” and Ray Charles’ version of “God Bless America.”

But the song that got the biggest boost by far is “FDT” by YG, featuring Nipsey Hussle, which had over 3000 downloads on November 7, a 740% increase, and the biggest increase of any song. “FDT” stands for “F**k Donald Trump.” It speaks volumes about the level of rage that this president engendered – and also these modern times – that this song with its explicit title is the most popular. It affirms that which is obvious, that much of the celebration was fueled more by the downfall of Trump than the triumph of Biden



Here are the most popular songs which became America’s real-time anthems of the victory and defeat of 2020.

The President-elect, Joe Biden



“So I put my hands up, they’re playing my song,

And the butterflies fly away

Noddin’ my head like, yeah, movin’ my hips like, yeah

I got my hands up, they’re playin’ my song, you know I’m gonna be okay

Yeah, it’s a Party in the USA, it’s a Party in the USA“



From “Party in the USA”

By Jessica Cornish, Claude Kelly & Lukasz Gottwald

“PARTY IN THE USA.” Americans celebrating Biden triumph and Trump defeat by dancing and singing together all over the nation with Miley Cyrus on her hit, written by Jessica Cornish, Claude Kelly & Lukasz Gottwald.



Incidentally, although there are a bounty of new songs which refer to Miley getting COVID, it isn’t true. She never got it, and she’s very healthy. Her inclusion was because her name, Miley Cyrus, was a perfect and funny rhyme for Corona Virus. “She was the only choice,” said DJ Lazy I from Brooklyn hip-hop crew The Katzenhammer Boyz, about “Lock Us Down,” their song featuring Miley. “We did consider using her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus,” he said. “But it wasn’t as funny. It was sad, actually. Cause the dude is, like, super-old. So he woulda died for sure.”



“Ever since Miley Cyrus got the Corona Virus

Don’t gotta be Bill Gates to tell that the world’s all gone to hell

Ain’t gonna make no king out of this Bozo-orange clown

Bogus golden bling and counterfeit crown

Dancing like a douche in my stupid douche hometown

Lock us down, lock us down, lock us down“



From “Lock Us Down” by DJ Lazy I, Crackhead Jake, Llama Larry Lemler & Veal Tzedaka



“Y.M.C.A.” Trump dancing after his campaign rallies to “Y.M.C.A.”

Written by Jacques Morali, who produced the record, and Victor Willis, it was the first hit for The Village People, from their 1978 album, Cruisin.’ (1978).. It is considered the first song of openly Gay celebration to become a hit. Oddly, it was Trump’s song of choice for post-Rally dancing.



“Young man there’s a place you can go

I said young man when you’re short on your dough

You can stay there and I’m sure you will find

Many ways to have a good time.

It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A.

It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A.

They have everything For young men to enjoy.

You can hang out with all the boys.

It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A.”

From “Y.M.C.A.” by Jacques Morali & Victor Willis





“NA NA HEY HEY,” by Steam, 1969. Written by Paul Leka, Gary DeCarlo and Dale Frashuer, it was a number one hit the songwriters recorded themselves at Mercury in New York to a drum track lifted from anothewr song; DeCarlo sang the lead vocal. They released it as the band Steam, a fictitious band invented for this song .



“So dog-gone willin’, so kiss him

(I wanna see you kiss him, wanna see you kiss him)

Go on and kiss him goodbye, now

Na na na na, hey hey, goodbye

Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye“



From “Na Na Hey Hey” by Paul Leka, Gary DeCarlo and Dale Frashuer