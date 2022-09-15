Man, I Feel Like Shania—Kelsea Ballerini Pays Tribute to Shania Twain

Let’s go, girls. Like a rallying cry, those three words have the power to summon every woman on planet Earth.

Until Tuesday (Sept. 13), only the queen of country pop Shania Twain held that power. Then Kelsea Ballerini happened.

Ballerini kicked off Tuesday night’s ACM Honors with a spot-on performance of the 1999 mega-hit “Man, I feel Like a Woman” in honor of Twain. The 15th Annual event saw Ballerini recreate the song’s iconic music video as she performed in a tuxedo trench with train, a black mini dress, and boots peaking through. Of course, any nod to the look wouldn’t be complete with the top hat, too.

Flanked by a fleet of male backup dancers, the ensemble recreated the song to an enamored audience and a very pleased Twain who sang and shimmied to every word.

Twain was honored that night with the ACM Poet’s Award. According to the Academy of Country Music, the award honors “an international superstar and one of Country Music’s most versatile and invigorating songwriters, with instantly-recognizable hits and the title of top-selling female Country Pop artist of all time.”

Ballerini took the tribute one step further. She arrived at the event draped in another Twain throwback. With permission from the star herself, Ballerini sported the white sequined high-neck sheath dress from the 1999 GRAMMY Awards, which was on loan from the GRAMMY Museum.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Twain said “I am so blown away … She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, ‘I hope it’s not too dusty after being in the (Grammy Museum).'”

Honoree, Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

The dress was worn by Twain the year that she took home Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One.”

“That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again,” the singer added. “Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it’s really great to be able to share that with other people, with another women. Obviously, it’s a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress.”

Ballerini unveiled the gown on TikTok, calling the moment a “fairytale” one.

Watch Ballerini’s full performance of the classic, as well as glimpses of Shania singing along.

