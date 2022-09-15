Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger Who Called Rapper a “Cokehead,” Insulted Her 1-Year-Old Son

Nicki Minaj is suing blogger and podcaster Marley Green, who goes by the moniker Nosey Heaux, for posting defamatory comments, allegedly calling the rapper a “cokehead,” and leaving insulting comments directed at her 1-year-old son.

In a Sept. 12 post on social media, Nosey Heaux (Marley Green) allegedly suggested that Minaj uses cocaine.

“[Minaj is] shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose,” Green allegedly said on social media. “Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true.” Green added, “F—k, listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I — we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

Minaj’s lawsuit claims that the original post, which has now been removed on the Nosey Heaux Live Twitter page received 260 retweets and nearly 2,000 likes and included “vile comments” about her son. The rapper claims that Green called her 1-year-old son, who Minaj shares with husband Kenneth Petty, a rapist. Petty, a registered sex offender, who was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1994.

“Your baby is going to be a rapist, too,” Green allegedly posted.

The lawsuit alleges that Green is acting on behalf of a rival of Minaj’s. “Green has been acting as a proxy for another performer who, mistakenly believing that she and [Minaj] are stars of equal stature,” states the lawsuit, “and has used other social media intermediaries in a hopeless effort to advance her career” at Minaj’s expense.”

Minaj says she has never used cocaine and is seeking $75,000 in damages.

“Marley Green is a disgrace, someone so lacking in fundamental decency that she has posted vile comments about Nicki’s 1-year-old son,” said Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein in a statement. “When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ‘Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment.”

Burstein added, “Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate. My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned.”

On Sept. 14, Green said she was being harassed on social media by Minaj and has allegedly received death threats. “Nicki Minaj is unhinged and harassing me on Instagram,” wrote Green. “She doxxed me and sent her barbz to threaten to kill me. She’s been commenting under my IG posts since like 24 hours ago. No one around her is smart enough to just take her phone.”

Minaj was recently the recipient of a Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, joining previous winners Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and David Bowie. The rapper recently revealed the trailer for her forthcoming six-episode documentary series, Nicki, along with the new single “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 dance hit “Super Freak.”

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images