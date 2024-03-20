Shania Twain Becomes a Barbie as Lukas Gage Apologizes for “Wasting Her Time”

Gaining the name “Queen of Pop”, Shania Twain dominated country music as she sold over 100 million records and grossed over $420 million during her concert tours. Having released six studio albums, the icon also received five Grammy Awards for her contributions to music. Considered a legend in country music, the singer recently watched as her image was immortalized thanks to Mattel. And it also seems that actor Lukas Gage recently took a moment to apologize to Twain for having her perform at his wedding.

While having Twain perform at a wedding is memorable, for Gage, it marked a stressful time in his life. At the time, the actor professed his love for his estranged husband Chris Appleton. Wanting to celebrate their love, Gage decided to hire the country star to perform “You’re Still the One” at their wedding. Although accepting the request, just six months after the wedding, the couple filed for divorce. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, the actor said, “I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we’re still holding on You’re Still The One after like three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. I love you Shania, I’m really sorry about that.”

Shania Twain Immortalized Thanks To Mattel

Although not looking for an apology, Gage’s statement showed just how much Twain’s performance meant to him. As for the country legend, she celebrated her time in the spotlight when Mattel decided to make a Barbie using her likeness. Excited about the opportunity, the singer told Variety, “I was honored and flattered because what this particular Barbie is representing is what I try to represent. It’s a playful world. I take being a role model seriously, without taking myself too seriously. I mean, I use a sense of humor in all of my songwriting, and I try to be myself, which is a playful person, but still saying what I need to say. And some of the things are quite bold, that I say as a woman.”

Ladies and gentlemen… HER 🥹💗 I am honoured to be recognised as a Barbie role model – I have my own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll!! Pinch me!! Thank you @Barbie and @Mattel for creating this reflection of me. I love her!! #Barbie #Barbie65 #IWD2024 pic.twitter.com/90nq9pDhPn — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) March 6, 2024

Besides holding herself as a Barbie, for Twain, the moment was all about inspiring others. “I enjoy inspiring others. It’s part of my pleasure of being an artist. So this Barbie represents empowering girls to dream and imagine beyond what they may think is possible. Because the imagination is a free space where they can explore their own recognition of self-potential.”

While a Twain Barbie does exist, the doll is only a promotional piece to celebrate International Woman’s Day and can’t be purchased in stores.

