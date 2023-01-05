Shania Twain Brings the Energy with New Single ‘Giddy Up!’

Shania Twain is ready to “Giddy Up!” with her new single.

Twain continues to stay in feel-good energy with the second single off her forthcoming album, Queen of Me. “Giddy Up!” is a song about a woman who’s feeling her best and ready to hit the town with a little “giddy up” in her step. After leaving her heart at a dive bar in the midwest, the singer takes to the open road for a trip across the country.

I left my heart at a watering hole / Somewhere in small-town Ohio / Headed out west to Arizona / ‘Cause the east coast weather seemed cold, cold, cold / Easy come, easy go / I got a fast car with the 90s on / Not a soul on the road / But the road is home, she sings. The first verse leads into a vibrant chorus that blends a dance-friendly melody with Twain’s country twang.

The new track follows the album’s lead single, “Waking Up Dreaming.” “Giddy Up!” opens Queen of Me, Twain’s first album since Now was released in 2017. It arrives on February 3. The country legend draws comparisons from “Giddy Up!” to the iconic opening line of her hit, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Photo Credit: Louie Banks

“The saying ‘let’s go girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for “Giddy Up!” Twain said in a press statement. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy Up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!'”

“Giddy Up!” is sure to be a crowd-pleaser during her live show when Twain crosses the globe on her Queen of Me Tour, which takes her to three countries in 2023. She’ll bring along a host of rising country stars, with Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Talk, and Tenille Townes serving as opening acts. The tour kicks off on April 28 at the Spokane Arena in Washington state and concludes on November 14 in her native Canada at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Photo Courtesy BBGun Press