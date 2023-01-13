Maneskin Share Hot “GOSSIP” with Tom Morello

Italian glam rockers Måneskin have long teased their collaboration with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. Now they’re finally sharing that track, “GOSSIP.”

A project first hinted at back in December, the rockers are kicking off the new year with the juiciest release. “GOSSIP” is in the same vein as Måneskin’s other radio-ready, rock-steady, catchy-to-the-core anthems, but this track is taken to the next level with the introduction of Morello’s guitar chops.

“The song originated from a riff which [guitarist] Thomas [Raggi] had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing,” explained bassist Victoria De Angelis. “Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Måneskin cheerfulness.”

Sip the gossip, drink ’til you choke / Sip the gossip, burn down your throat / You’re not iconic, you are just like them all / Don’t act like you don’t know, oh…, belt the quartet against a ripping arrangement à la Morello.

“He brought some Rage to Måneskin!” the band’s drummer Ethan Torchio boasted in a statement.

Added vocalist Damiano David: “Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking. We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!”

“Tom is one of the greatest musicians that I’ve always listened to and learned from,” Raggi added his praise. “Playing with him is a dream come true. It’s an enormous gift and a personal highlight of this incredible year.”

Following previously released singles, “The Loneliest,” “Supermodel,” and “La Fine,” the new single will appear on the band’s highly anticipated third album, RUSH!, set to drop on January 20.

Listen to “GOSSIP” below.

Photo provided by Nadia Ali of Arista Recordings / Sony PR