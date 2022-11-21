Måneskin Wins Favorite Rock Song at the American Music Awards

Italian rock band Måneskin won the award for Favorite Rock Song at the American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 20).

The band won for their song “Beggin’,” which is a rambunctious cover of the hit single originally by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

In total, Måneskin was nominated for four AMAs.

The group was up against the Foo Fighters and their song “Love Dies Young,” Imagine Dragons and JID with “Enemy,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” and Red Hot Chili Peppers with “Black Summer.”

The American Music Awards shared the news on Twitter, writing, “ngl, we rock out hard to this song! Congrats on winning Favorite Rock Song”

“I just want to say for us, as Italians, we’ve not been told many many times that one day we were going to be sitting next to some of the greatest artists in the world. For us, this has kind of a double meaning, it’s amazing for us, we still are trying to figure it out. It’s very surprising for us and we never expected to win this category against these huge huge huge artists, so thank you once again,” Damiano David said in the acceptance speech.

Check out a video of the group accepting the honor below.

In other Måneskin news, the band announced a new album on Halloween.

The forthcoming new LP, RUSH!, is set for release on January 20, 2023. The new record is also available to pre-order now (as of November 3) in physical formats, including standard, white, red, and picture disk vinyl, special box sets, CDs, and more.

The band also started their latest tour this month, kicking off at Seattle’s Paramount Theater. See full dates below.

Last week marked the one-year anniversary of the group’s first promotional trip to the United States, where they appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed showcases at The Bowery Ballroom in New York, and The Roxy In Los Angeles. Just one year later, the band has been praised for helping to lead a worldwide resurgence of Rock music, bringing three different singles to No. 1 for multiple weeks across the charts.

MÅNESKIN’S Remaining LOUD KIDS TOUR Dates

November 21, 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT

November 22, 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT

November 24, 2022 – Montreal, QC – MTelus SOLD OUT

November 26, 2022 – Boston, MA – MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT

November 28, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 29, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

December 2, 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 3, 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 5, 2022 – Washington DC – Anthem SOLD OUT

December 7, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle SOLD OUT

December 9, 2022 – Miami, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café (previously at: Fillmore)

December 12, 2022 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall (previously at: Bayou Theater)

December 13, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 16, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Theater

