Ringo Starr Releases New Music Video to Celebrate ‘EP3’ Vinyl

Ringo Starr has released a new music video for the single “Everyone and Everything,” from his record, EP3, which is now out on vinyl and cassette formats.

Fans can check out the new video below and buy or stream the EP3 HERE.

In the new video, the ever-positive Starr can be seen playing his signature instrument, the drums, in an open space and also walking amongst colorful backgrounds. Among the scenes are images of the Beatle shown in his younger years.

Starr’s EP3 was released digitally and on CD in September and it is now out on special 10″ vinyl and limited edition see-through royal blue cassette.

The single “Everyone and Everything” is written by longtime Starr collaborator and hit writer Linda Perry and is about saving the planet, and helping the environment. Sings Starr: We can try to make life better, or all just disappear. He adds, Let’s hope we wake up real soon.

The new work marks Starr’s third EP in a year and a half. Some fans are saying it marks his best offering in years and it offers his continual sense of peace, love, and, yes, rock and roll.

In other Starr news, the drummer released a new video earlier this year for the single “World Go Round.” Fans can read more about that offering HERE, as well as check out that music video.

There were also headlines recently about a new Beatles movie, spearheaded by director Peter Jackson, who brought fans the recent Beatles documentary, Get Back, in 2021. The film also involves the Starr and Paul McCartney.

Said Jackson in a recent interview, “I’m talking to The Beatles about another project, something very, very different than Get Back. We’re seeing what the possibilities are, but it’s another project with them. It’s not really a documentary, and that’s all I can really say.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy