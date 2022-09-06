Maren Morris Raises More Than $100K for Transgender Causes with “Lunatic” T-Shirt

Maren Morris has already raised more than $100,000 for transgender causes from a campaign she started following comments made about her on an episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

On Sept. 1 Carlson called out Morris for her public feud with Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany, over a gender comment she made on social media and referred to the country singer as a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer” during his interview with Aldean.

Morris responded to Carlson by putting the moniker of “Lunatic Country Music Person” on a T-Shirt and selling them on her website to support the LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD.

The black T-Shirt has Morris’ name in white letters on the back and also features the words “Lunatic Country Music Person” along with the phone number for the peer support and crisis hotline for trans youth.

First going on sale on Sept. 2, the shirts initially raised $63,000 in two days. “Y’all are insane (or lunatics),” Morris tweeted. Cassadee Pope, who was also involved in the online spat with Brittany Aldean, took to the comments, writing, “Fuck yea! Thank you for doing this. It’s gunna help so many.”

As of Sept. 3, Morris’ shirt raised more than $100,000 for the GLAAD Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline, according to Morris. “Over $100K raised,” she tweeted. “Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics.”

Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics. 🌈https://t.co/Xtru7LgHIP — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 3, 2022

Aldean first received backlash from the country singers after captioning an Instagram video with what was suggested to be an “anti-trans” comment. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” wrote Aldean. “I love this girly life.”

Pope was the first artist to respond to Aldean. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” said Pope. “But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.” Morris added to Pope’s comment by writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” which led to the back and forth feud.

