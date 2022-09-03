Maren Morris Takes Fox News Criticism in Stride

Call Maren Morris crazy and she’ll wear it like a badge of honor.

In a Thursday night interview (Sept. 1) on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the “Humble Quest” singer’s name came up in conversation between host Tucker Carlson and guest Brittany Aldean following a social media spat about children changing gender. During the interview, Carlson called Morris a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer.”

Seemingly unbothered by the harsh criticism, Morris took to Twitter to show off her newest accolade, being crowned Fox New’s “Lunatic Country Music Person.”

Morris posted a screenshot of the new moniker, captioning the photo, “#NewProfilePic.” This gave fellow celebrities a good laugh with television personality Chrissy Teigen replying, “omgahhh the highest honor,” and fellow country singer Cassadee Pope chiming in to call the image, “a framer for sure.”

The comments surrounding Morris in the interview were in regards to an Aug. 23 social media spat between the artist and Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean. Aldean appeared on the Fox News show to defend a post she made about children and gender.

The post on her Instagram account showed her applying makeup and was captioned, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Aldean’s statement has been met with a great deal of criticism in the last week with several country music stars firing back at her stance, including Morris and Pope. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope tweeted.

Morris joined in, responding “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

“I never thought that there was anything wrong with [my statement],” Aldean shared her surprise from their responses on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “I think I’m advocating for children.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)