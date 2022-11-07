Maren Morris is the Voice of New Democratic National Committee Ad Encouraging Women to Vote

Maren Morris is the face of a new ad for the Democratic National Committee to encourage people to vote.

Set to the tune of her No. 1 hit and title track of her Grammy-nominated 2019 album, “Girl,” the ad shows Morris playing guitar with her back to the camera. In another shot, she can be seen lip-syncing along to the lyrics and marching with a group of women wearing a shirt that reads “feminist.”

“This is personal. Your vote is your voice and it is the only thing that is standing between having the right to choose or having the choice being made for you,” the singer says in a voice-over. The ad focuses on camaraderie, featuring women of all ages and cultural backgrounds, one striking a yoga pose while another bench presses a weight. The ad concludes with the link, I Will Vote, a website that provides voting resources.

Morris has been outspoken about her political beliefs throughout her career, endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 election. When Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, she said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “Today, I hold my two-year-old son with tears streaming down my face because all my love and planning still wasn’t enough to protect him from being born in a country who could do this to women. Women, the ones who gave each Supreme Court Justice on the bench the right to be here, the dexterity of their pen hand. Tomorrow I will fight, but today I am grieving.”

Most recently, she spoke out against comments made by Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean, when Aldean posted a caption on Instagram saying, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Morris replied via Twitter, calling out Aldean’s comments that she believed to be transphobic. Later, Brittany appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News where the host referred to Morris as a “lunatic.” Morris capitalized on it and printed the phrase, “Lunatic Country Music Person,” on a T-shirt that she sold and raised more than $150,000. She donated the proceeds from the T-shirt to GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline.

Brittany also started her own clothing line with shirts displaying the phrase, “Don’t Tread on Our Kids,” written in pink Barbie-esque font.

Morris’ current album, Humble Quest, is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, but in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she says she’s unsure about attending the show in the aftermath of the online exchange. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go,” she said. “But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Midterm elections take place on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

American Songwriter has reached out to Morris’ team for comment and has not received a response at the time this story was published.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival