Margo Price Tells a ‘Love Story of Music, Collaboration, and Struggle’ in New Memoir

Tough-as-nails country-Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price has never shied away from speaking her truth through music. But, now, she is bearing her soul in a new way as she makes her literary debut.

The musician is set to release Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir on Oct. 4. It will be a story of “loss, motherhood, and the search for artistic freedom in the midst of the agony experienced by so many aspiring musicians: bad gigs and long tours, rejection and sexual harassment, too much drinking and barely enough money to live on,” a synopsis reads.

Refusing to break even at her lowest, Price details her journey to becoming the accomplished country star she is today. “Price shares the stories that became songs, and the small acts of love and camaraderie it takes to survive in a music industry that is often unkind to women. Now a Grammy-nominated ‘Best New Artist,’ Price tells a love story of music, collaboration, and the struggle to build a career while trying to maintain her singular voice and style,” the description continues.

The singer shared news of the book with fans on Instagram back in May. In the post, she told the story of the book’s cover photo, writing “It was taken by Nadine Braucht in the basement of our Sylvan Heights rental home. I had just moved to town. I’m wearing a twelve-dollar peasant dress from southern thrift and no makeup. I was young, I was green, I was hopeful and determined- and excited for the future, but I was also insecure and never liked the way I looked especially in photos. I have always hated my face, especially my broken nose but as the sun was going down, Nadine said, ‘Turn and look into the light, you have a lovely profile.'”

“I have never been more anxious to release something in my whole life,” she said of the book, going as far as sharing one of her favorite paragraphs from the memoir with her fans.

It reads: “That’s how it was in those days: a communal effort to inspire each other and take care of each other. We were all loser poets struggling to keep our heads above the water and the booze. Looking back, there was a romanticism in knowing that we might be failures but that we were talented failures in a business that championed mediocrity. Even in the lonely shadows of the burning spotlight, beyond the endless roads to the sprawling cities and trash towns, between the empty gas tank and the underattended gigs, we were spreading the true gospel of meaningful music and the lost art of poetry and songs. We would not sell out.”

Price’s memoir Maybe We’ll Make It is out Oct. 4.

Margo Price by Alysse Gafkjen