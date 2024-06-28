Mark Chesnutt Has a “New Heart” After Undergoing Emergency Surgery to Save His Life

Country music legend Mark Chesnutt recently underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery to save his life after complications with his heart health. His team posted on social media sharing the news and announcing that his upcoming shows would be canceled as he focused on getting well. Now, Chesnutt himself has spoken about the experience, and shared that he “has a new heart” following surgery.

“Well folks, doc says I got a new heart!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m recovering comfortably at home with my family. Today we sat on the porch just soaking in the sun and that beautiful Texas weather. But I can’t wait to get back to pickin’ and singin’ with all my favorite fans! Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers. They have helped and meant the world to me in my time of need. I appreciate you all so very much. See yuh soon!”

Chesnutt’s fans came in droves to share their well wishes for the singer. “Glad to hear your recovery is going good but just take your time and don’t rush because you don’t want to hurry that would possibly cause a setback,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Hope you have a speedy recovery. My wife had double bypass in 2019 and she’s doing good. You’ll be back on that stage before you know it. All your fans love you man!!!!”

Medical Emergency Came Months After Mark Chesnutt Canceled Two Shows Last Year Due To Hospitalization

Last November, Mark Chesnutt was forced to cancel two shows and undergo “a medical evaluation after being admitted to a local hospital,” he wrote on Twitter/X. He also posted to Facebook, sharing with fans that he was canceling more shows to focus on his health.

“Many of you who know me well, know that I have been struggling with a battle that I’ve fought to overcome for many years on my own,” he wrote at the time. “Now, after some extreme health issues I’ve recently experienced the time has come. The fight is over. I’ll be coming off the road for the next couple of months to concentrate on getting well.”

Ultimately, he shared that his goal was to “get back out on the road to give back to ALL of you who have shown my unconditional support, care, and love throughout my entire career.”

His fans are devoted and showing the utmost love and support during Mark Chesnutt’s recovery. They continue to wish him well and share their prayers for a successful and full recovery for the honky tonk legend.

