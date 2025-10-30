Gibson and Epiphone Just Launched a Full Line of Oasis Signature Guitars

The new models include a Noel Gallagher Gibson Les Paul Standard as well as Gem Archer and Bonehead Epiphone Masterbilt Sheraton and Riviera

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A couple months back, I lamented the extremely limited availability of Gibson's Noel Gallagher Les Paul. And I can't believe no one at Gibson even reached out to assuage my concerns. Surely they knew by then that the launch of a full production Noel Gallagher Signature Les Paul Standard was imminent. And they didn't even think to tell me. (Kidding!)

In all seriousness, this is exciting news. I just managed to catch Oasis on their Live '25 tour literally one day before my son was born (yes, my wife was in attendance, no, we did not name him Liam—but we discussed it) and it was an unbelievable show. Rock and roll is SO freaking BACK!

So, fellow moms and dads out there, this is your cue to start Christmas shopping. Full Oasis discography on vinyl + Noel Gallagher Les Paul for the young'uns ought to do just fine, for a start.

Noel Gallagher Gibson Les Paul Standard

The first thing that caught my eye was the inclusion of soapbar P-90 pickups—the coolest pickups of all time, IMO. A Gibson Les Paul with P-90s is, hands-down, the ultimate rock and roll machine. And of course Noel knows that:

“This guitar is simply too iconic and cool not to be released more widely and made available for more fans to get their hands on,” says Lee Bartram, Head of Commercial and Marketing EMEA at Gibson. “Noel’s original Gibson Custom version of this Les Paul was the first guitar he played during the biggest rock ’n’ roll reunion of the 21st century. This Gibson USA version embraces that legacy, capturing a historic moment in British and global live music.”

The Noel Gallagher Les Paul Standard is, of course, modeled after Noel's LP Custom. The P-90s are, uniquely, done up in chrome, and they're hand-wired to individual volume and tone controls, along with a three-way pickup selector. You get Noel's black Top Hat knobs with dial pointers and silver reflectors. OHSC included. ($2,999)

Epiphone Masterbilt Gem Archer Sheraton

Epiphone Masterbilt Gem Archer Sheraton (Gibson)

I have written at length about Epiphone guitars, namely how they have leveled up and really redefined what it means to be a "budget" label in today's market. And Epiphone's Masterbilt guitars are kind of the leveling-up of that level-up, representing the best of what the brand has to offer.

These two Oasis models are based on the original guitars used by band members Gem Archer and Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs: introducing the Epiphone Masterbilt Gem Archer Sheraton and Bonehead Riviera.

Gem: “The Epiphone Sheraton first came into my world when I borrowed Noel’s for Oasis tours and recording... When I started playing with him again in the High Flying Birds in 2017, this was the guitar I asked if he still had. I’m playing it again together with my signature model based on his ’66 original, on the Oasis Live ’25 tour. It’s got a ring and a clang to it, with loads of definition and clarity that I haven’t found in any other model.”

The Masterbilt Gem Archer Sheraton is equipped with USA-made Gibson Mini Humbucker pickups, each with individual volume and tone controls and high-quality CTS potentiometers and Mallory capacitors. Includes OHSC. ($1,299)

Bonehead Riviera

Now, in the event you've ever wanted a signature model guitar from a guy named "Bonehead," Epiphone's got you covered.

Bonehead: “Epiphone Rivieras have been with me from the early rehearsals at the Boardwalk in Manchester all the way up to those historic shows at Knebworth and on into Liam’s solo career... I’m still playing my original 1984 guitar on the Oasis 2025 tour, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m excited to bring this new guitar to audiences who experienced it back in the day, as well as those coming out to see us on this tour. It plays great and sounds massive; you’re gonna love it.”

Epiphone Bonehead Riviera (Gibson)

The Bonehead Riviera (I cannot stop laughing at this phrase), meanwhile, is set up with a pair of Epiphone Alnico Classic PRO pickups, wired to individual volume and tone controls with CTS potentiometers. Includes OHSC. ($899)

Both guitars are built to the standards of the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom line, which you can read more about in my review of the new 1962 ES-335.

Head to Gibson.com to learn more about the Noel Gallagher Les Paul Standard and the Gem Archer/Bonehead Epiphones.