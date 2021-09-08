Master of Fright, John Carpenter, Releases New ‘Halloween’ Single

John Carpenter, the mastermind behind the original Halloween film, has released a new eerie-rushing song for the anticipated movie, Halloween Kills. The new track, “Rampage,” which Carpenter created with his two favorite collaborators, son Cody Carpenter and friend Daniel Davies (son of The Kinks’ guitarist, Dave Davies), features Carpenter’s signature synths and frenetic rhythms.

Listen to “Rampage” here:

The movie soundtrack for the new slasher Halloween film will be released with the film on October 15. The trio previously released the song “Unkillable” for the movie:

In July, we caught up with Carpenter, who told us about his newest LP release —a solo record he composed with his son and Davies—called, Lost Themes III.

“It’s fabulous,” Carpenter said then. “This is a new era for me. Doing Lost Themes is a whole brand new deal. It has nothing to do with movies. Movies are divorced from it. It’s all about my son and godson. We work on music together and we improvise. It’s just a joy. It’s amazing. I feel really lucky.”

Listen to Carpenter’s first solo album, Lost Themes (2015) here: