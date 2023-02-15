The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary with Career-Spanning Anthology ‘The Journey’

In celebration of their 60th anniversary, the Kinks are releasing a career-spanning double LP. The Journey – Part 1 will be available on March 24.

Featuring a collection of songs hand-picked by the Kinks’ Ray and Dave Davies, and drummer Mick Avory, all remastered from the original master sources, The Journey – Part 1 is broken into four themed parts. Each LP documents the time and the influences behind the songs.

Tracks were pulled from the band’s entire catalog. The release includes songs from their 1964 debut Kinks through Kinda Kinks, Face To Face, and Something Else, in addition to recently remastered 50th anniversary editions of Village Green Preservation Society, Lola, Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody’s In Show-Biz.

The set includes the band’s top 20 hits, including “You Really Got Me,” “Celluloid Heroes,” “Waterloo Sunset,” “Supersonic Rocket Ship,” “All Day And All of the Night,” “Dead End Street,” and “Death of a Clown.”

“Ask yourself the question, is this journey really necessary?” said Ray Davies in a statement. “Yes!”

Dave Davies added: “I’m delighted with what I think is an inspiring selection of timeless and magical Kinks music.”

The anthology also features a booklet of band photos and track-by-track notes from Ray and Dave Davies, and Avory. The release is the first in a two-year campaign, which will also include the release of The Journey – Part 2 later in 2023. Additionally, there will be a series of events and activities throughout 2023 and 2024 to commemorate the band’s 60th anniversary.

Formed in North London in 1963 by the Davies brothers, right in the middle of the British invasion, the Kinks became one of the most influential bands out of England.

Over a span of 30 years, the band released 24 albums together, including their final release, Phobia, in 1993. The band were also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Journey – Part 1 Track List:

Side 1: Songs about becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl

“You Really Got Me” (UK#1, 1964) “All Day And All Of The Night” (UK#2, 1964) “It’s All Right” (1964) “Who’ll Be The Next In Line” (1965) “Tired Of Waiting For You” (UK#1, 1965) “She’s Got Everything” (1968) “Just Can’t Go To Sleep” (1964) “Stop Your Sobbing” (1964) “Wait Till The Summer Comes Along” (1965) “So Long” (1965)

Side 2: Songs of ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, the past comes back and bites you in the back-side

“Dead End Street” (UK#5, 1966) “Schooldays” (1975) “The Hard Way” (1975) “Mindless Child Of Motherhood” (1969) “Supersonic Rocket Ship” (UK#2, 1972) “I’m In Disgrace” (1975) “Do You Remember Walter?” (1968)

Side 3: Days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection of happier times

“Too Much On My Mind” (1966) “Nothin’ In The World Can Stop” “Me Worryin’ ‘Bout That Girl” (1965) “Days” (UK#2, 1968) “Where Have All The Good Times Gone” (1965) “Strangers” (1970) “It’s Too Late” (1965) “Sitting In The Midday Sun” (1973)

Side 4: A new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl

“Waterloo Sunset” (UK#2, 1967) “No More Looking Back” (1975) “Death Of A Clown” (UK#3, 1967) “Celluloid Heroes” (1972) “Act Nice And Gentle” (1967) “This Is Where I Belong” (1967)

Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images