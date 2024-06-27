Megan Moroney Delivers Stripped-Down Acoustic Rendition of Melancholy Hit “28th of June”

Megan Moroney released an acoustic live video for her recent fan-favorite hit “28th of June,” which will be on her upcoming album Am I Okay? The video comes from her Emo Cowgirl Live Sessions that she’s been putting out in advance of the album, which drops July 12.

Videos by American Songwriter

“28th of June” shows off Moroney’s songwriting chops, which are bolstered by frequent collaborators Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter. She paints a melancholy picture through the narrative, and this stripped-down version lets the story shine.

The studio version of “28th of June” has already been released, but somehow the acoustic rendition hits that much harder. Moroney’s penchant for sad songs is in full swing on this song, which goes through the motions of dealing with the loss of a relationship and having to see that special date on the calendar year after year. As she notes in the song, what used to be an anniversary is now “just another Tuesday.”

[RELATED: Bedazzled Megan Moroney Lights up CMA Fest Stage, Shares “Full-Circle Moment” of Having Her Brother There With Her]

Megan Moroney Reflected On Having Her Brother by Her Side as She Played Nissan Stadium for the First Time

Megan Moroney was a stand-out performer at CMA Fest this year, and as the television special aired this week, fans got to relive the moments that captured audiences for a whole weekend. Moroney’s performance was one such moment, as she bounced around the stage in a glittery blue dress with her bedazzled guitar and microphone stand.

The special aired her performance of “I’m Not Pretty” from Nissan Stadium, which was her first time playing that stage. Last year, she played a smaller stage, but this year she was upgraded. She also reflected on the “full-circle moment” of having her brother on stage with her.

“My dad and my brother both taught me how to play guitar,” she said in an interview with CMA Fest, “and I actually have my brother here tonight playing with me. So it’s such a cool, full-circle moment to have him be someone who taught me my first chords [and] experience these bucket list things with me.”

Featured Image via YouTube