Bon Scott Estate Celebrates Late AC/DC Frontman’s 78th Birthday with Tribute Concert, New Merchandise

To commemorate what would have been Bon Scott‘s 78th birthday, the late AC/DC frontman is being honored with a tribute concert in New York City. The Bon Scott Estate is also set to release a series of merchandise inspired by Scott’s life and career.



On Scott’s birthday, July 9, Arlene’s Grocery in New York City will host a night of rock, inspired by the secret set Scott once played with AC/DC at the nearby, now-defunct CBGB in 1977. The night will feature a 15-song set of Scott-era AC/DC songs performed by Shilpa Ray, Emily Duff, Peter Shaw (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), and other special guests.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Brian Johnson’s Favorite Bon Scott-Era AC/DC Song: “I Wish We Did It”]

Across the U.S., a selection of radio stations will wish Scott a happy birthday on July 9 before playing “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N Roll),” “Highway to Hell,” “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” and other classic AC/DC tracks from his time with the band.



Additionally, the Bon Scott estate has also collaborated with merchandising partners across clothing, home goods, and collectibles, for a collection of new products honoring the late singer and songwriter, including bespoke items featuring two newly created and registered Bon Scott tartans (Heritage and Touring). Both designs celebrate Scott’s Scottish roots and his birthplace of Kerriemuir.



Dixxon Flannel Company will use tartans to create signature, Scott-inspired flannel shirts similar to previous Megadeth and Metallica collaborations, while Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers will craft made-to-order kilts, vests, and pants along with accessories like lambswool scarves and throws.

In the collectibles category, Knucklebonz and Super7 have created figures of Scott and two signature looks during his time with AC/DC. The Super 7 figure features Scott in his leopard vest, and the larger-1/9 scale Knucklebonz limited edition (3,000 pieces) figure showcases the singer holding the bagpipes and wearing his outfit from the flatbed truck promo video for “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N Roll).”



Scott first met AC/DC while he was chauffeuring bands around to gigs for $10 a night, and later replaced their original singer Dave Evans. “This was the first band I worked with,” Scott said in 1976 after joining AC/DC two years earlier. “They knew I was sort of a screamer and they knew I was out of work and they hated the guy they had singing for them then, so they offered me a job. I always knew I was something other than a worker.”



For six years, Scott fronted AC/DC through seven albums including their final with him, Highway to Hell, from 1979, the album that helped the band break into the United States. AC/DC played their final show with Scott at Gaumont Theatre on January 27, 1980, in Southampton, England. On February 19, 1980, Scott died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 33, and the band regrouped to record Back in Black with new singer Brian Johnson.



“For us, it was like losing a member of your family,” said AC/DC guitarist Angus Young of Scott’s death. “It’s very, very difficult to go through something like that. Not only is it your friend, it’s also somebody you’ve been working with all that time.”

[RELATED: 6 Songs You Didn’t Know Bon Scott Wrote Before His AC/DC Days]

Check out some of the new merchandise honoring Bon Scott in the gallery below:

Bespoke Bon Scott scarf by Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers Bon Scott Super 7 figure Bon Scott 1/9 scale figure by Knucklebonz Bon Scott kilts by Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images