Megan Thee Stallion in Need of ‘Break’ After L.A. Home is Burglarized – ‘I’m So Tired, Physically and Emotionally’

This year has been a busy one for Megan Thee Stallion.

From dropping her sophomore album, Traumazine, and performing at half a dozen festivals, including Coachella and Glastonbury, to making cameos on P-Valley, She-Hulk, a rumored involvement in Stranger Things and earning a coveted spot as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, who could blame the star for needing a break? It only took her Los Angeles home being broken into for her to take one.

Seemingly the last straw, the rap icon took to Twitter after the robbery to inform fans that they’ll most likely be seeing less of her. She wrote, “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

The artist had her home in the Hollywood Hills burglarized on Thursday night (Oct. 13). TMZ broke the story, reporting a pair of hoodie-clad burglars entered the home after smashing through a glass door. They reportedly stole around $400,000 worth of cash, jewelry, and electronics. Fortunately, she was not home at the time of the robbery. A tweet prior to the news of the robbery put the artist at rehearsals, presumably in New York City for her SNL obligations.

Footage of the two intruders was captured on the rapper’s home surveillance system, however, at the time of the report police had not arrested any suspects.

She said of the incident on the social media platform: “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”

Aside from the string of tweets, no statement has been made by the artist at this time.

Megan will appear on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15 as host and musical guest. Watch the promo of what to expect from the New York stage.

