Look: Reneé Rapp, Rachel McAdams, & Megan Thee Stallion Recreate Viral ‘Spider-Man’ Meme as ‘Mean Girls’ Takes Over ‘SNL’

While based on the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes, Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey adapted the story into the screenplay for the 2004 hit Mean Girls. Fey wrote and starred in the film, which was produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels. With the film holding a special place at Saturday Night Live, when Reneé Rapp appeared on the show Saturday (January 20) as musical guest, Michaels decided to use the opportunity for a small reunion, welcoming back actress Rachel McAdams and even Megan Thee Stallion.

Videos by American Songwriter

For those who might need a refresher, McAdams starred in the original film as Regina George. But in the two decades since the film was released, Mean Girls was adapted into a Broadway musical. On January 12, the film adaption of that musical hit theaters. With Rapp portraying Regina George in the new film, it seemed fitting to have both Reginas meet—and that’s exactly what happened when McAdams introduced Rapp, who performed “Not My Fault” with special guest Megan Thee Stallion.

[Get Your Tickets For Reneé Rapp Live In Concert]

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Picture With Every Regina In One Place

Besides taking over SNL, the trio shared some of the fun they had while on the historic stage. Posting a picture on her Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion, McAdams, and Rapp decided to recreate the famous Spider-man meme.

Gaining over a million likes, fans absolutely adored the three stars sharing not just a picture but their connection to Mean Girls. In the comment sections, fans wrote, “Jacob Elordi, Renee Rapp, Rachel McAdams and Megan Thee Stallion all on SNL… this episode was for the girlies and bisexuals.” Another comment said, “You hating if you say this ain’t dope. Rachel ain’t showing up for just anything ask Tina (and I ain’t talking Tina Snow).”

[RELATED: The 20 Best Megan Thee Stallion Quotes]

Speaking with People about the opportunity to play Regina George, Rapp loved the role and even found the character to be “hot.” “Look, I love that she says what she thinks. I really do,” she said. “Now, I think a lot of things this character says are not nice, but I think in order to be manipulative you have to be really intelligent. I don’t think she’s using her intelligence in the best, most productive way. However, I don’t know, she’s determined. Something about that is hot to me. The mean girl is always hot to me.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by John Nation/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures